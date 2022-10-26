Travere Therapeutics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETTravere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-476.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.76M (-19.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TVTX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
