World Fuel Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETWorld Fuel Services Corporation (INT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- World Fuel (NYSE:INT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+77.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.84B (+89.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments