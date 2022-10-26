Lazard Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:03 PM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $644.63M (-12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LAZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
