Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.

The company’s loss-making habits persisted into the second quarter. It posted a $1.2B net loss for the second quarter, translating to a loss of $0.95 on a GAAP basis and $0.03 on an adjusted basis, missing estimates by 6 cents. The surprise loss added to a narrow miss on revenue estimates, whereby a report of $1.3B came up $30M short of expectations.

Moving forward, the company expects results to be pressured by inflation and serve as a “transition year" as inflation impacts consumers "for the foreseeable future." Management has forecast operating losses to persist into the year-end.

Losses are expected to accelerate most rapidly in the third quarter as integration costs of Deliverr weigh on the business.

Ecommerce sales appear to have been solid through Q3, making RBC believe GMV growth will be stronger than consensus estimates. However, shares are likely to remain volatile.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-108.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (+19.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 28 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 28 downward.

Morgan Stanley sees an increasingly difficult path to profitability for Shopify (SHOP) as it pursues fulfillment capabilities, despite the potential to compete with Amazon (AMZN) remaining "top of mind for investors".

During the quarter Shopify instituted a a new compensation system aimed at "bringing agency" to employees in salary discussions. In August Atlantic Equities turned constructive with an upgrade to an Overweight rating from Neutral, citing an upside to estimates following the recent reset.

Meanwhile, the SA Quant Rating and authors' rating on Shopify (SHOP) are still flashing Hold even as the Wall Street consensus is Buy.

Over the last 2 years, SHOP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.