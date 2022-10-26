CBRE Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:04 PM ETCBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CBRE (NYSE:CBRE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.73B (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBRE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
