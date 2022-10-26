Bread Financial Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:07 PM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.13 (-52.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $976.21M (-11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BFH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
