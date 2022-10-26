Willis Towers Watson Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:08 PM ETWillis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.13 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.99B (-0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WTW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.
Comments