Ares Management Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:09 PM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $636.07M (-33.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARES has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
