First American Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:10 PM ETFirst American Financial Corporation (FAF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (-29.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.02B (-22.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FAF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
