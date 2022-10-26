Tenable stock soars 17% as Q3 earnings double; raises FY22 outlook

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) stock rose ~17% on Wednesday after Q3 results beat estimates and the company raised its FY22 outlook.

Non-GAAP EPS more than doubled Y/Y to $0.15, compared to $0.07 a year earlier.

Q3 revenue grew +26% Y/Y to $174.9M. While, calculated current billings increased 24% Y/Y to was $207.3M.

"We are very pleased with our performance in the third quarter, highlighted by better than expected top-line results, significant operating leverage and strong free cash flow," said Tenable Chairman and CEO Amit Yoran.

The company noted that it added 712 new enterprise platform customers and 89 net new six-figure customers.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $548M at Sept. 30, compared to $512.3M at Dec. 31, 2021.

Q3 GAAP net loss widened to -$18.73M, compared to -$16.25M

Outlook:

Full year 2022: Tenable raised it FY22 revenue outlook and expects to be between $678.6M and $680.6M (prior forecast during Q2 results $673M to $679M) consensus $680.14M.

The company raised its non-GAAP EPS guidance to the range of $0.32 to $0.33 (previously $0.17 to $0.20) consensus $0.18.

For the full year the company expects Calculated current billings in the range of $768.0M to $776.0M.

Q4: Tenable eyes revenue in the range of $180M to $182M (consensus $181.49M).

Non-GAAP EPS is expected between $0.06 and $0.07 (consensus $0.05).