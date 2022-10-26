Anywhere Real Estate Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:11 PM ETAnywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-40.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.88B (-13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HOUS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
Comments