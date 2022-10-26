Valley National Bancorp Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:15 PM ETValley National Bancorp (VLY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $502.73M (+46.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VLY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
