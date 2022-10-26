Netflix rally continues as Pivotal boosts to Buy, sets Street-high target

Oct. 26, 2022 12:15 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)MSFTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Despite a Nasdaq index weighed down by stock tumbles at Alphabet and Microsoft, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is riding high again today - up 4.4%, and crossing the $300 per share threshold for the first time since a post-earnings tumble in April. (See Netflix's year-to-date performance vs. the market here.)

The stock is up more than 31% over the past month, powered mainly by an Oct. 18 easy earnings beat; it had also closed above its 200-day moving average on Friday for the first time since January.

Netflix (NFLX) is the subject of a double upgrade at Pivotal Research, which has raised its rating to Buy from a previous Sell and set a Street-high price target of $375 - with analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak saying "we clearly carried our Sell rating far too long and believe that the move higher in the shares post-earnings is likely to continue."

He cites a wide variety of factors, including boosting the firm's "admittedly conservative" expectations for 2023 net subscriber adds to 15M from 5.5%M (and now above consensus of 12.5M).

That's powered by "what we believe will be success at converting a material number of effective pirates into paying subscribers or higher ARPU and to a lesser extent the short term subscriber benefits of launching an ad-supported service," Wlodarczak said.

He also argues that Netflix looks like a relatively attractive place for investors to park funds during a major slowdown in digital advertising, saying the company should be able to grow its currently modest ad-supported tier in any environment.

On the flip side, he is concerned about consumer churn down to the cheaper ad plan in a recession, but that's unlikely to become an issue until the second of half of 2023 at the earliest.

Of interest on the M&A rumor front, Wlodarczak adds "We continue to believe that (co-CEO Reed) Hastings will look to sell NFLX (to most likely MSFT) as early as ’24 (with regulatory approval in ’25 under a potential new administration)."

Pivotal's $375 target now implies 24% upside.

Netflix (NFLX) was displaced as the top streaming-usage shareholder in Nielsen's estimation by YouTube, but it's still dominating time streamed with its latest runaway hit, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.