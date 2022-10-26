Tradeweb Markets Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:16 PM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $286.74M (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
