Janus Henderson Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:18 PM ETJanus Henderson Group plc (JHG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Janus Henderson (NYSE:JHG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-58.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $492.71M (-28.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JHG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
