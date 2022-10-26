Caterpillar Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 26, 2022 12:24 PM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.16 (+18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.38B (+16.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CAT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • Caterpillar (CAT), the construction machinery and heavy trucks company, recently announced its CEO Jim Umpleby will continue in the position beyond the retirement age of 65, falling in Feb. 2023.
  • In the second quarter, the company reported better than expected Q2 adjusted earnings while revenues rose 11% Y/Y to $14.2B but were slightly short of consensus, as higher sales volume and favorable pricing were partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Australian dollar and Japanese yen.
  • This week, Caterpillar is set to display prototypes for four electric machines that don't emit greenhouse gasses at at the Bauma 2022 trade show in Munich, Germany.
  • The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include big-cap industrial stocks, gained about 1.4% by mid-day Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley quant screen has chosen Caterpillar (CAT) as a dividend stock to avoid while chemical companies like Eastman Chemical (EMN), LyondellBasell (LYB), and Linde (LIN) were among the stocks to own.
  • Now Read: Fed heading to fourth 75-bp hike and set to debate on size of future hikes

