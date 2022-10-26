Option Care Health Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:25 PM ETOption Care Health, Inc. (OPCH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $996.28M (+11.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OPCH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
