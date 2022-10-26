Eastern Bankshares Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETEastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+68.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $195.39M (+33.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EBC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
Comments