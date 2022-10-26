What to expect from Southwest Airlines in Q3 amid inflationary pressures

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 vs. -$0.23 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.22B (+32.9% Y/Y).

Earnings history:

After surpassing consensus mark in Q2, the airlines CEO commented, "Barring significant unforeseen events and based on current trends, we expect to be solidly profitable for the remaining two quarters of this year, and for full year 2022."

Over the last 2 years, LUV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Company's Outlook:

For the third quarter, the airlines anticipates 9%-11% total operating revenue growth from 2019 levels narrowed from the prior-mentioned growth rate of 8%-12%.

Due to the rise in labor and airport costs, as well as lower productivity levels, the company expects consolidated unit cost or cost per available seat mile excluding fuel, oil and profit-sharing expenses, and special items, to increase 12%-15% for the quarter.

Softness in business travel still a concern, weighing down managed business revenues expectation by -26% to -28% band, compared with the previous -17% to -21% range.

The company still sees capacity decrease of approximately 4% from pre-pandemic levels.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.

Analyst ratings:

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski lowered the price target to $40 from $50 and maintains an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst says that despite "likely favorable" near-term revenue outlooks by most airlines, he materially reduced 2023 earnings forecasts reflecting softer demand expectations and recently higher fuel prices. The Q3 earnings season could bring some brighter news on U.S. travel demand "relative to a more somber transport outlook," Oglenski tells investors in a research note. However, he reduced airline demand expectations in 2023 with EBITDAR estimates coming down roughly 20%.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos lowered price target on LUV to $40 from $45 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The analyst said while he remains positive on the shares, he is of the view that relative outsized growth might be difficult to come by, with unit economics therefore pressured into 2023.

Stock gets Buy rating from Wall Street Analysts in contrast to Hold from SA Quant rating system.

Peers Delta (DAL) and Jetblue (JBLU) missed the consensus mark in Q3 where as American Airlines (AAL), Alaska Air (ALK) and United Airlines (UAL) topped consensus for the quarter.

A quick comparison with broader market index and peers:

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Southwest Airlines May Take A Back Seat To The Legacy Carriers