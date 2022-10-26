Teck Resources Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:32 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK), TECK.B:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (-35.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.21B (-19.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TECK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
