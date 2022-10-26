Linde Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:33 PM ETLinde plc (LIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Linde (NYSE:LIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.93 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.32B (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LIN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.
