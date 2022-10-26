GasLog Partners Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:35 PM ETGasLog Partners LP (GLOP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.19M (-6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GLOP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
