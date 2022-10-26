Patrick Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:36 PM ETPatrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Patrick (NASDAQ:PATK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (-17.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PATK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
