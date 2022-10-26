Hot Stocks: V, WING rise on earnings news; STX, SPOT drop

Earnings news remained the key topic of conversation on Wall Street during Wednesday's midday trading. This included a rally in Visa (NYSE:V), which rose on better-than-expected financial figures.

Wingstop (WING) also benefited from its quarterly update. Shares expanded their value by about a fifth, as lower chicken prices helped the firm's margins.

On the other side of the ledger, the release of earnings news prompted selling in Seagate Technology (STX) and Spotify (SPOT).

Gainers

Visa (V) showed strength in midday trading, rising about 5% following the release of its quarterly results. The company's Q4 earnings topped projections, thanks to strength in consumer payments and an ongoing recovery of cross-border travel.

The credit card giant said its revenue rose about 19% from last year to reach $7.8B. The company also raised its dividend by 20% and announced a $12B stock repurchase program.

Wingstop (WING) also received buying interest in the wake of its quarterly update. The restaurant chain reported sales that jumped 18% from last year, including a 6.9% increase in domestic stores comparable sales.

The company's margins were helped by a drop in the prices of bone-in chicken wings. Based on the results, WING soared 20% in intraday action.

Decliners

The release of disappointing quarterly results sent Seagate Technology (STX) lower. The stock dropped 6% after its earnings and guidance missed projections, with revenue falling nearly 35% from last year.

Looking ahead, STX provided Q2 guidance below analysts' expectations. On the revenue front, the company projected a top-line figure of $1.85B, plus or minus $150M. Experts have a consensus estimate of $2.13B.

Elsewhere, Spotify (SPOT) reported a Q3 profit that came in below the amount analysts were projecting. Revenue growth largely met estimates, rising by 21%. However, gross margins were down from last year and the company reported an operating loss for the fiscal period. Shares dropped 10% in midday action.

To keep track of Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks throughout the session, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.