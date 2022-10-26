Carpenter Technology FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:37 PM ETCarpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $513.8M (+32.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments