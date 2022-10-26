Tennant Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:37 PM ETTennant Company (TNC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tennant (NYSE:TNC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (-17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $287.17M (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TNC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
