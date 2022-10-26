Hertz Global Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:39 PM ETHertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.53B (+13.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HTZ has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
