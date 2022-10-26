GP, RLX and VAPO among mid-day movers

  • Gainers: ESSA Pharma (EPIX) +146%.
  • RLX Technology (RLX) +43%.
  • Argo Blockchain (ARBK) +35%.
  • Vapotherm (VAPO) +29%.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) +28%.
  • Nabors Industries (NBR) +26%.
  • GreenPower Motor Company (GP) +25%.
  • TAL Education (TAL) +19%.
  • LMF Acquisition Opportunities (LMAO) +19%.
  • ChampionX (CHX) +19%.
  • Losers: Stride (LRN) -28%.
  • Fangdd Network Group (DUO) -24%.
  • Meiwu Technology Company (WNW) -22%.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) -17%.
  • Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) -14%.
  • Constellium (CSTM) -14%.
  • CTS Corporation (CTS) -13%.
  • SpringBig Holdings (SBIG) -13%.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) -11%.
  • Assurant (AIZ) -11%.

