GP, RLX and VAPO among mid-day movers
- Gainers: ESSA Pharma (EPIX) +146%.
- RLX Technology (RLX) +43%.
- Argo Blockchain (ARBK) +35%.
- Vapotherm (VAPO) +29%.
- New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) +28%.
- Nabors Industries (NBR) +26%.
- GreenPower Motor Company (GP) +25%.
- TAL Education (TAL) +19%.
- LMF Acquisition Opportunities (LMAO) +19%.
- ChampionX (CHX) +19%.
- Losers: Stride (LRN) -28%.
- Fangdd Network Group (DUO) -24%.
- Meiwu Technology Company (WNW) -22%.
- Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) -17%.
- Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) -14%.
- Constellium (CSTM) -14%.
- CTS Corporation (CTS) -13%.
- SpringBig Holdings (SBIG) -13%.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) -11%.
- Assurant (AIZ) -11%.
