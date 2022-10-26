Arch Coal Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:40 PM ETArch Resources, Inc. (ARCH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.10 (+85.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $746.73M (+25.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ARCH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
