Boeing opens distribution center in Germany for chemicals, special materials

Boeing (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday said it had opened a distribution center in Henstedt-Ulzburg, Germany, to provide customers with specialized materials and chemicals.

The more than 200,000-square-foot facility will serve commercial airlines, business and general aviation, original equipment manufacturers and their subcontractors in the commercial and defense sectors.

"Opening this new site in Germany positions us to deliver more services to regional operators to keep their fleets running safely, efficiently and sustainably," Stephanie Pope, CEO of Boeing Global Services, said in a statement.

The building has energy-efficient equipment such as a heat pump. A photovoltaic system next year will be installed on the roof. Charging stations for electric cards also will be available.

"The opening of this distribution center will help grow Boeing's commitment to Germany and the European aerospace market," Michael Haidinger, president of Boeing Germany, said in a statement.

