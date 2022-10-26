BorgWarner Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:40 PM ETBorgWarner Inc. (BWA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (+28.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.99B (+16.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BWA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.
