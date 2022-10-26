Cemex Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:41 PM ETCEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cemex (NYSE:CX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+187.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.07B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
