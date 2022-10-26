Oshkosh Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 12:43 PM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (-43.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.16B (-2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OSK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.
Comments