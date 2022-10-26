8X8 Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $186.55M (+23.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EGHT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.
