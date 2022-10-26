DexCom Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-73.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $751.04M (+15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DXCM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.
