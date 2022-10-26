Mohawk Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETMohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Mohawk (NYSE:MHK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.34 (-15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.02B (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MHK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.
