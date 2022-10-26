Texas Roadhouse Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+18.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $975.02M (+12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TXRH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward.
