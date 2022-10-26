LeMaitre Vascular Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETLeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $40.06M (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LMAT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments