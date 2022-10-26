Taro Pharmaceutical Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETTaro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Taro Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TARO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (-22.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $161.02M (+9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TARO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
Comments