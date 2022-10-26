M&A banker expects 2023 will be weaker for deals than this year

Oct. 26, 2022 12:50 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Blair Effron, co-founder of boutique advisory firm Centerview Partners, expects that mergers & acquisitions will be weaker next year compared to this year.
  • "You can assume that 2023 will be a difficult year, certainly in the first half and hopefully settle out as we get towards the middle of the year," Effron told CNBC in an interview earlier.
  • The M&A market is expected to end at about $3.5 trillion this year, down a lot from a record year in 2021, and probably the the equivalent of 2018, 2019, according to Effron.
  • "There will be a deal market, but it's going to be several quarters before it finds its sea legs," Effron said.
  • "Today it's much more about price, it's much more about confidence levels and it's much more about can I get something financed," Effron aded.
  • Earlier this month a banker said he expected more hostile takeovers may be coming in the M&A word.

