Medical Properties Q3 consensus impacted by broader healthcare REITs condition

Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.

Will MPW beat estimates amid lower optimism surrounding healthcare REITs, as compared to other subsectors?

REITs largely finished in green last week on the optimism surrounding the Q3 results. Hotel and data center REITs increased more in value than the broader S&P 500 index.

Comparatively, healthcare REITs gained only 0.73%.

The subsector has lagged over the past quarter as sharply higher labor costs, a sluggish post-COVID recovery in patient volumes and the waning of government fiscal support have pressured operators.

The condition reflects in the consensus estimates for MPW, which has continued to underperform the broad market, as recent developments over the bankruptcy of its tenant Pipeline Health worsened the fears surrounding the sustainability of its rental base. The market was already concerned with another of its key tenants, Steward.

The consensus FFO estimate is $0.45 (+2.07% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $389.02M (-0.45% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MPW has beaten FFO and revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward revisions.

The hospital REIT was down after Q2 results as revenue missed the Wall Street consensus.

As falling stock prices discourage REIT investors, a dividend hike can hold the investors of Medical Properties Trust from any panic sell-off.

Here is a look at MPW's dividend growth history: