Walgreens changes performance reviews to improve pharmacy staffing
Oct. 26, 2022 1:01 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced Wednesday that the company would no longer use task-based metrics to review the performance of its retail pharmacy staff nationwide in a bid to address labor issues.
- “Moving forward, pharmacy teams will be evaluated based solely on the behaviors that best support patient care and enhance the patient experience, in line with the company’s core values,” the company said.
- Walgreens (WBA) noted that the measure builds on its investments to improve pharmacy staffing and its efforts to retain and reward employees.
- During the recent earnings call, CEO Roz Brewer said that staffing shortages impacted the prescription growth in some of its markets as the labor market tightened for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians with the rise in demand for pharmacy services due to COVID.
Comments (6)