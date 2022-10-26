Honeywell Q3 preview: Will strong demand drive yet another earnings beat?

Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Oct. 27, before market open.

Consensus EPS estimate is $2.15 (+6.4% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $9B (+6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HON has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward.

The manufacturing conglomerate raised its estimates for business jet deliveries amid a rise in first-time users and buyers of private planes following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honeywell (HON) reiterated its guidance for Q3 and 2022 on the back of its robust backlog.

The company's shares rose after it reported Q2 earnings that breezed past estimates, led by strong double-digit growth across segments, and updated its FY guidance ranges.

Recent news:

Honeywell (HON) unveiled its new ethanol-to-jet fuel processing technology, which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by ~80% vs. petroleum-based jet fuel.

Honeywell (HON) raised its quarterly dividend by 5.1% to $1.03/share.

SA contributor Geoff Considine believes Honeywell (HON) will likely weather the economic slowdown as management focuses on building out higher-margin businesses.

Shares of Honeywell (HON) have fallen ~7% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 Industrials and Nasdaq 100 indices by a wide margin.