SEC adopts rule changes for mutual fund, ETF reports, advertising

The Securities and Exchange Commission voted Wednesday to adopt changes to its rules that will require mutual funds and exchange-traded funds to provide more concise shareholder reports and to promote "transparent and balanced presentations" of fees and expenses in investment company advertisements.

The rule amendments will require funds to provide shareholder reports that highlight key information such as fund expenses, performance, and portfolio holdings. The instructions encourage the use of graphic an text features to make them more effective, the SEC said. In addition, funds will be required to tag the information in a structured data format.

For investors and financial professionals seeking more in-depth information, the funds will be required to provide certain information online and available free of charge to investors upon request.

The SEC is also changing advertising rules to require fee and expense information in registered investment company and business development company (BDCs) ads and sales literature be consistent with relevant prospectus fee table presentations and be reasonably current.

The changes will be effective 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. The commission is providing an 18-month transition period after the effective date to allow mutual funds and exchange-traded funds with adequate time to adjust shareholder report and transmission practices.

In August, the SEC proposed new hedge fund reporting rules, which are intended to help regulators determine if private funds or their providers pose systemic financial risks.