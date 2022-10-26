Hess posts big Q3 earnings, revenue boost as production surges

Oct. 26, 2022 12:58 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Marathon Petroleum To Purchase Hess Gas Stations

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Hess (NYSE:HES) +4.6% in Wednesday's trading after reporting in-line Q3 adjusted earnings and a big boost in revenues, helped by a sharp rise in production and oil priced that climbed 38% Y/Y to an average $93.95/bbl.

Q3 net income jumped to $515M, or $1.67/share, from $115M, or $0.37/share, in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose 74% Y/Y and 7.5% Q/Q to $3.16B.

Q3 production excluding Libya surged 32% to 351K boe/day from 265K boe/day a year ago, on higher output in Guyana and North Dakota's Bakken shale field.

Hess (HES) expects current quarter production of 370K boe/day, including higher guidance for Bakken net output of 165K-170K boe/day compared to a prior estimate of 160K-165K boe/day, and raised total FY 2022 guidance by 1.6% to 325K.

CEO John Hess said during the company's earnings conference call that global oil demand likely will rise to 101M bbl/day next year, with any demand pullback due to a recession not as stark as in 2008.

Oilfield inflation in areas where it operates has jumped 15%-20% from last year, but the CEO said Hess (HES) has been able to contain cost increases to about half that rate.

The company remains focused on returning ~75% of free cash flow to shareholders and will give "strong consideration" to an increase to its regular dividend next year, Hess said.

Hess' (HES) stock price return shows an 84% YTD gain and a 59% increase during the past year.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.