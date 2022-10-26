Hess (NYSE:HES) +4.6% in Wednesday's trading after reporting in-line Q3 adjusted earnings and a big boost in revenues, helped by a sharp rise in production and oil priced that climbed 38% Y/Y to an average $93.95/bbl.

Q3 net income jumped to $515M, or $1.67/share, from $115M, or $0.37/share, in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose 74% Y/Y and 7.5% Q/Q to $3.16B.

Q3 production excluding Libya surged 32% to 351K boe/day from 265K boe/day a year ago, on higher output in Guyana and North Dakota's Bakken shale field.

Hess (HES) expects current quarter production of 370K boe/day, including higher guidance for Bakken net output of 165K-170K boe/day compared to a prior estimate of 160K-165K boe/day, and raised total FY 2022 guidance by 1.6% to 325K.

CEO John Hess said during the company's earnings conference call that global oil demand likely will rise to 101M bbl/day next year, with any demand pullback due to a recession not as stark as in 2008.

Oilfield inflation in areas where it operates has jumped 15%-20% from last year, but the CEO said Hess (HES) has been able to contain cost increases to about half that rate.

The company remains focused on returning ~75% of free cash flow to shareholders and will give "strong consideration" to an increase to its regular dividend next year, Hess said.

Hess' (HES) stock price return shows an 84% YTD gain and a 59% increase during the past year.