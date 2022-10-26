Sportradar inks long-term extension with FanDuel

Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD) inked a new partnership deal with FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY) for official NBA data through the end of the 2030-31 season.

Under terms of the agreement, Sportradar (SRAD) will supply FanDuel with official NBA data and supplementary betting services for its sportsbook platform.

FanDuel has also agreed to extend its original August 2021 main data agreement with Sportradar through September 2031. That will make Sportradar (SRAD) designated as the preferred data and odds supplier to FanDuel for the ten-year period.

The collaboration between Sportradar and FanDuel is aimed to introduce more innovative products and offerings, including the use of certain player tracking data to create props and support the growth of same game parlays.

