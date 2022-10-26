Rollins tops revenue estimates amid forex headwinds, stock jumps 10%
Oct. 26, 2022 2:43 PM ETRollins, Inc. (ROL)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Shares of Rollins up 10% in mid-day trading session after the company on Wednesday posted results beat.
- The pest control products maker reported Q3 revenue of $729.7M, topping expectations by $12.53M and Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 edging past estimates by 1 cent.
- Q3 saw forex headwinds which hurt revenue by 50 bps, but that impact was offset by growth across all its product segments. ROL expects to deliver strong results in Q4 and beyond as demand for its services remains strong.
- Q3 oper expenses were up 12% Y/Y at $586M, driven by a surge in SG&A expenses.
- Up to Tuesday's close, ROL stock +5.1% YTD.
Comments