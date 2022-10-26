American Tower Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 1:21 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.65B
- Over the last 1 year, AMT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- The telecom tower REIT raised the midpoint of its full-year 2022 outlook for AFFO per share by $0.02. The AFFO per share outlook range now stands at $9.62-$9.86, still less than the $10.48 consensus.
- A media report showed American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is considering jumping in to bid for a stake in Vodafone's (NASDAQ:VOD) Vantage Towers (OTCPK:VTWRF) wireless infrastructure unit.
- American Tower raised dividend by 3% to $1.47 per share.
