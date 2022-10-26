Xcel Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 1:28 PM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.93B (+13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, XEL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
