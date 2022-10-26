Juniper Networks sees sustainable growth in 2023 and beyond after Q3 earnings beat
Oct. 26, 2022 1:29 PM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) reports net revenue grew 19% Y/Y with adjusted net income growth of 26% Y/Y in Q3.
- Non-GAAP operating margin was 17.2% for the quarter, an increase from 16.6% Y/Y.
- Product sales grew 25% Y/Y with double-digit Y/Y growth across all customer verticals and all customer solutions.
- Based on the current demand, strong backlog and the actions taken to procure more supply, the company expects to deliver continued revenue strength in Q4, and sustained growth in 2023 and beyond.
- “We had very strong financial performance in Q3, as revenue and non-GAAP EPS both exceeded the high-end of our guidance range,” said Juniper’s CFO, Ken Miller. “Non-GAAP gross and operating margins also came in ahead of our forecast and we see the potential to expand profitability in 2023.”
- Q4 Outlook: Revenue will be approximately $1.475B, plus or minus $50M vs. consensus of $1.42B; Non-GAAP gross margin rate will be approximately 57%, plus or minus 1.0%; Non-GAAP operating margin rate will be approximately 18% at the mid-point of revenue guidance; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64, plus or minus $0.05 vs. consensus of $0.62; Non-GAAP tax rate will be approximately 19%.
